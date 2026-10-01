AFP
Nico Williams forced to withdraw from Spain squad as Athletic Club star suffers thigh injury blow
Injury blow for La Roja
Williams has been forced to leave the Spain national team training camp after sustaining a muscular injury in his left thigh. The Athletic Club winger reported the issue following La Roja's recent clash against Croatia in Seville, casting immediate doubt over his participation in the remaining international fixtures of the current break. Despite initial hopes that the problem might subside with rest, the player was unable to take part in Thursday's scheduled training session.
The loss of Williams is a significant blow for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has relied heavily on the youngster's pace and creativity on the flanks. The medical staff conducted a thorough evaluation of the player's physical condition during the squad's rest period, but the persistence of the pain in his leg necessitated a formal withdrawal.
- AFP
Spain's strong Nations League position
Williams featured for 55 minutes in Spain's opening Nations League victory over England at Wembley, which ended in a thrilling 3-2 win. The Athletic Club winger then came off the bench to play 22 minutes in the subsequent 4-1 triumph over Croatia, leaving his mark on the match by scoring a goal.
Spain currently top League A Group 3 of the Nations League with a maximum six points from their opening two matches. England sit second, leading third-placed Croatia on goal difference with three points each, while Czechia remain bottom of the group yet to collect a point.
Spain's growing injury list
Following comprehensive evaluations by the Spanish Federation's medical team, the decision was made to release the winger - who has scored 7 goals in 38 international caps for his country - from the national team camp so he can focus on his rehabilitation. Athletic Club's medical staff remained fully informed throughout the process, and the player will now undergo further treatment and recovery under the direct supervision of his club.
The setback marks another major blow for Spain during an arduous four-match international window. The Athletic Club star becomes the third player forced to withdraw from the squad, joining defender Eric Garcia, who suffered a left knee issue, and Alejandro Grimaldo, who was sidelined with muscle problems.
- Getty Images Sport
Upcoming fixtures and remaining group schedule
Spain are set to host Czechia on Saturday in Oviedo before traveling to face Croatia on Tuesday in the final fixture of the current international break. La Roja will then complete their League A Group 3 campaign with their remaining two group matches scheduled for November.
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