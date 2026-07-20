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Nico Williams dedicates Spain's World Cup triumph to 'idol' Neymar after 'beautiful' final win over Argentina
La Roja secure victory
The European champions successfully clinched the ultimate prize after overcoming their ten-man opponents in extra time. Luis de la Fuente's side were thoroughly dominant throughout the encounter, registering a total of 20 shots against a very defensive Argentina, who mustered just three. Introduced as a second-half substitute, Williams provided an instant impact for the Spanish frontline as they relentlessly bombarded the stubborn Albiceleste.
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Williams hails footballing idol
The 24-year-old could not hide his delight following the final whistle and surprisingly dedicated football's biggest trophy to Brazil's number 10, who bowed out in the round of 16 with the Selecao. Speaking to Caze TV, Williams stated: "Very happy, for me it's the most beautiful thing. I idolise Neymar, I hope he's watching us, this is also for him."
Torres seals historic triumph
A heated final under the baking sun swung heavily in the victors' favour just before the additional period, with Enzo Fernandez dismissed for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi. The breakthrough finally arrived at the start of the second period of extra time when Williams surged down the flank to cushion a brilliant header into the path of former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who swept home a clinical finish. Williams himself had actually found the net earlier in the match, only for the strike to be chalked off for Mikel Merino’s foul on Nicolas Otamendi.
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What lies ahead next?
This triumph sees La Roja make history as the first country to hold the men's and women's global crowns simultaneously. A youthful squad boasting exceptional talents like Lamine Yamal is projected to maintain their dominance heading into the next tournament cycle following the international break. Meanwhile, Williams's focus will immediately shift back to club duties with Athletic Club, but not before enjoying a well-deserved holiday.
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