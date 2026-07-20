'I promise to bring this cup back' - Nico Paz vows future glory for Argentina after World Cup final heartbreak

Despite watching the tense finale from the bench, Paz still showed real maturity by heading straight to Instagram to lift his team-mates' spirits. The gifted youngster made sure to salute the incredible work rate of his countryman before offering a classy nod to the victorious opponents.

Paz said: "Today, more than ever, proud to represent this country, this national team, and to be part of a group of amazing people who die for these colours and leave their heart and soul at all times. I can only say thank you to them.

"I promise to give absolutely everything of myself to bring this cup back to Argentina.

"Congratulations to Spain and to all the Spaniards.

"Argentina, always in the good and in the bad."







