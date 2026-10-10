Nico Gonzalez commits future to Juventus as Argentina international signs bumper long-term contract extension

Juventus have officially confirmed that Argentina international Gonzalez has signed a new contract with the club. The fresh agreement will keep the winger in Turin until the end of the 2029-30 season.

The announcement completes a remarkable turnaround for the 28-year-old. Gonzalez initially joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2024, but his first campaign was heavily disrupted by injuries and managerial changes.

He was subsequently allowed to leave the club on loan for the 2025-26 season. However, he has now re-established himself as a vital part of Spalletti’s plans for the current campaign.