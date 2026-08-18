Nigeria fire Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu as World Cup dream turns into a nightmare

NFF has dismissed Super Falcons coach Madugu and his entire technical crew with immediate effect. The decision follows Nigeria's failure to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history.

The dismissal brings a dramatic end to Madugu's tenure, just one year after he led the Super Falcons to a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. He had taken charge on an interim basis in September 2024 following the resignation of American manager Randy Waldrum.

However, the African champions suffered a sharp downturn at this year's WAFCON, failing to reach the semi-finals before losing 2-1 to South Africa in a play-off. The defeat ended Nigeria's proud record of appearing at every Women's World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 1991.