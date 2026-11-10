A new No 9 in January is on Juventus's wishlist. At the start of 2027, they want a penalty-box striker who can make his presence felt in front of goal, complement Woltemade and Kolo Muani or offer an alternative to them. Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid is back on Juventus's shortlist. The Norwegian is no stranger to the club. Juventus sent sporting director Ottolini to Oslo in June to explore a deal and explain Spalletti's project to him. Spalletti is a great admirer of Sorloth. After the World Cup, the move fell through for several reasons: the cost of the deal, Simeone's desire to keep him in the squad and the expensive purchase of Kolo Muani. Juventus could revive their interest in January, this time with a different outcome.