New-look Bafana Bafana bounce back to secure draw against lowly-ranked Andorra ahead of Algeria clash

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsNew-look Bafana Bafana bounce back to secure draw against lowly-ranked Andorra ahead of Algeria clashSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraFriendliesAndorraAlgeria vs South AfricaAlgeriaThe South African team had wholesale changes in their 1-1 draw against Andorra at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria on Thursday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGoss error leads to Fernandez’s early goal Mokwana scores stunning equaliser The match ended in a 1-1 draw