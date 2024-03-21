Patrick Maswanganyi of South Africa and Max Llovera of AndorraBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

New-look Bafana Bafana bounce back to secure draw against lowly-ranked Andorra ahead of Algeria clash

South Africa vs Andorra

The South African team had wholesale changes in their 1-1 draw against Andorra at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria on Thursday night.

  • Goss error leads to Fernandez’s early goal
  • Mokwana scores stunning equaliser

  • The match ended in a 1-1 draw

