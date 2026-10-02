Neto had stopped: "When Juventus called me I was watching the Davis Cup"

SPALLETTI

"I feel good, I had never worked with the manager before. In football now we have people, friends of mine who all know us, everyone comments on you: 'Look, he's like this.' But I'll tell you the truth, it's been a very positive impact, with an awareness and experience that there's no need to talk about. It has really been a very positive impact."





FROM 'HIS' WINNING JUVENTUS (Neto played for Juventus from 2015 to 2017) TO TODAY'S SIDE:

"In the end it's about the dynamics, the dynamics of football, the contexts, and in the end you have to work on what the moment is. The teams, the players are really very strong players, with genuinely important ability and quality. From my point of view, results can be achieved that Juventus are used to. The contexts they have gone through during this period are things that happen. In the end everyone wants to win, not just Juventus, but in my opinion really important things can be done."





WHEN ON THE PITCH?

"Look, as I said, I am available to help in whatever way they need. This week has been more useful for me to put this workload in, to do a little less, to feel my body, the impact, the travel, the time difference. In my opinion, from Tuesday we are together, integrated with the squad, so that we can prepare for the week. Then the choices are made by the club and the manager, but I am available to help and to be available to all the players here with Italy."







