AFP
Ex-Netherlands star predicts Virgil van Dijk will RETIRE from international duty after 2026 World Cup failure with Ronald Koeman '100%' gone
Koeman exit ‘100 per cent’ certain
In the wake of a devastating exit that saw the Netherlands fail to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their storied history, Ronald de Boer believes a change in leadership is inevitable.
Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Ajax and Rangers midfielder expressed his conviction that Ronald Koeman will not remain in his post beyond the tournament, especially with the 63-year-old’s contract expiring this summer.
“Let me put it this way, I think he does it himself and I think he will because the pressure is high,” De Boer explained. “And he said, ‘I’m going to think about it in maybe one night or maybe two nights’, but he’s going to step away for 100 per cent sure. He will do it on his own terms because if he’s not doing it, I think Nigel de Jong, the technical director of the federation, will do it. We need a new fire in this Dutch team and starting with the coach, I think that will happen.” The manager himself has already admitted to considering his position after the shootout heartbreak.
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Van Dijk tipped for international retirement
The fallout isn’t expected to stop at the dugout, with 34-year-old captain Van Dijk also expected to hang up his boots for the national team.
Despite his stature as the defensive pillar of the side, De Boer feels the Liverpool man may decide that he has nothing left to give at the international level. With the next major tournament being Euro 2028 - by which time Van Dijk will be 37 - a changing of the guard appears to be on the horizon.
“I think we’re going to hear that soon and I think also Van Dijk, he had the captain’s armband and he was an amazing captain, I think he will say probably that ‘this is my last game’,” De Boer added. “Yes a lot of criticism about not taking the team by the hand, but still, all the respect for Van Dijk because he has been a great captain, but sometimes it’s time to go.”
Defensive tactics under fire
The elimination at the hands of Morocco featured a stark departure from traditional Dutch footballing principles, as the Oranje bizarrely claimed the gameplan worked despite registering just two shots on target across 120 minutes of play.
Van Dijk, who has 96 caps for his country, issued an assessment that baffled many observers after the match. He stated: “It's very difficult to analyse it right now. An intense match. I think we were solid defensively. They couldn't really find the free man between the lines, so the gameplan worked, of course. I think we scored a good goal. Ultimately, in stoppage time, we got pinned back. Then it went to penalties, and unfortunately, we're out.”
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A legacy of leadership concludes
Van Dijk took over the captaincy during Koeman’s first stint in charge and has been a central figure in the Netherlands' revival on the global stage. Having scored 13 goals for his country, he remains one of their most decorated defenders, yet his international tenure has been marked by near-misses and tournament heartbreak, including missing Euro 2020 through injury and suffering multiple shootout defeats.
Reflecting on the emotional toll of the loss, the skipper made it clear that his focus was on protecting his teammates rather than dwelling on his own future in the immediate aftermath. “Right now, I want to get inside as quickly as possible to be with the boys. That's my only thought at this moment,” he remarked.