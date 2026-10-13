How many teams will take part remains unclear. The current 48 could rise to 64, taking the number of matches from 104 to 128. Spain will certainly be there. On 14 July last year, Ferran Torres scored in extra time as they beat the Albiceleste in the final, repeating their 2010 triumph. That success, and the popularity of Luis De La Fuente's team in particular, prompted Netflix to secure exclusive rights to broadcast the next World Cup in Spain and Andorra. The Athletic reported the news and shared the press release published today on the streaming platform's official website. Netflix have now firmly established themselves in live sport.