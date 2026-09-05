'We need his goals' - Marcos Llorente admits Atletico Madrid are desperate for Julian Alvarez to shine after dismal Athletic Club defeat

Llorente told ESPN that Atletico Madrid must support Alvarez after the club suffered a shock 3-0 LaLiga defeat at San Mames. Alvarez came on as a second-half substitute with the visitors already two goals down, marking his first appearance since the summer transfer window closed. The forward had been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but Atletico Madrid refused to negotiate a deal.

Speaking after the match on Saturday, Llorente emphasised the importance of integrating Alvarez back into the starting lineup. "He [Julian] is a very important player for us," Llorente said. "He knows it. He'll come in little by little, and the sooner the better, because we need his goals. We have to support him so he's at 100% soon."