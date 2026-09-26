Nations League, England v Spain LIVE

61' - Spain equalise through Baena! The Atletico forward unleashes a right-footed strike from the edge of the area that beats Trafford and makes it 2-2.





60' - Spain carve England open: Baena, with a backheel, combines in tight space with Yamal, who goes very close to the equaliser in front of Trafford.





55' - Kane misses the penalty, off the bar! England's captain slips slightly with his standing foot on a divot. His central right-footed effort had sent Simon the wrong way, but the ball crashes against the crossbar.





53' Penalty to England! Rodri challenges Bellingham for the ball. The Spaniard does not touch it, and the Real Madrid midfielder goes into the contact and falls in the area. Massa does not point to the spot, but VAR calls him over to review the incident and he awards the penalty.





40' - England turn it around, Kane! The Three Lions hit back and flip the match in just four minutes. O'Reilly breaks down the left and crosses for Kane's header, which he turns towards the Spain goal. Cucurella cannot clear it away, only deflect it, and the manageable ball ends up behind Simon.





36' - England equalise through Gordon! Tuchel's side break at pace and punish La Roja through the Gordon-Bellingham combination. The former Newcastle man starts the move with a backheel to his team-mate, then bursts into space and receives the return ball to race clear. His finish is precise too as he beats Simon to spark celebrations at Wembley.





34' - Olmo goes close after a piece of Yamal magic: a superb backheel frees his team-mate in the area, who hits a right-footed shot across goal from a difficult position and goes close to the target.





16' - Yamal is at the heart of it again, threading a pass through that catches out the England defence and sends his team-mate through on Trafford, who does brilliantly to stop him as he comes out.





8' - Spain's second is ruled out! Ruiz crosses an inviting ball from deep towards Cubarsí, who cannot reach it. The deflection falls to Ferran Torres, who scores from an offside position.





2' - Spain goal, Yamal! La Roja need less than two minutes to break the deadlock at Wembley, and Guehi's mistake is unforgivable. Playing out from the back, the Manchester City centre-back does not notice Lamine Yamal pressing behind him. Yamal steals the ball and races through on Trafford, beating him with a left-footed shot that goes in off the inside of the post.