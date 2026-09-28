Nations League: Belgium France LIVE

Matchday 2 of the Nations League

Belgium v France

Scorers:





Mark van Bommel's Belgium and France under Zinedine Zidane both opened this new managerial era with wins in the first round of the Nations League. That leaves them perfectly placed for tonight's headline clash, which kicks off at 20:45 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels and counts for matchday two of Group I, the section that also includes Italy.





At the Stadio Olimpico, the Red Devils beat the Azzurri 2-0 with room to spare. They remain the only side to have scored against Spain, who then won the World Cup in the summer, and they have already matched the number of wins they managed in the previous Nations League group stage, a campaign that forced them into a relegation play-off which they then survived.





Now Belgium want to kick on and repeat what they achieved in 2020/21, when they reached the semi-finals before France beat them and went on to win the tournament. Zidane's much-anticipated debut in the France dugout brought a 1-0 away win in Turkey, but the knee injury suffered by the team's all-time top scorer, Kylian Mbappé, after the decisive goal took some of the shine off it. Les Bleus must do without their standard-bearer as they try to come through the group for the third time in the last four editions of the Nations League. France have won each of the last five meetings, including the three played in the Nations League. Belgium's last official win against Les Bleus dates back to September 1981.