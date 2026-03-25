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Gabriele Stragapede

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Napoli: Will Spinazzola not renew his contract? Juventus are making a move: the talks, the contract and the costs involved

Juventus
Transfers
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L. Spinazzola

What’s the latest on the potential free transfer for Juventus ahead of next season?

Juventus have just one objective for the remainder of the season: to secure fourth place and qualify for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, thereby ensuring both continued participation in Europe’s premier competition and a significant guaranteed income that will give the Old Lady’s management greater room for manoeuvre in the summer transfer window.

But amidst potential major deals, Juventus have not forgotten – nor have they overlooked – all those players whose contracts with their respective clubs are set to expire at the end of the current season: among them, the Bianconeri are keeping a close eye on a former player, Leonardo Spinazzola, who is currently on the books at Napoli.

  • JUVENTUS INTERESTED IN SPINAZZOLA

    It is no secret that Luciano Spalletti’s side needs targeted reinforcements ahead of next season, whether they are competing in the Champions League or qualifying for other European competitions. Targeted reinforcements, as we said, for certain areas of the pitch – experienced players who can provide a degree of reliability under the guidance of the Certaldo-born manager.

    All the reasons listed above are leading Juventus to take a keen interest and monitor Spinazzola’s situation at Napoli: as also reported by our colleagues at Sky Sport, CEO Damien Comolli and his staff are following developments regarding the future of the full-back, currently under Antonio Conte. The Bianconeri management has already made an approach regarding the player, whose contract is due to expire, regarding a possible return to Turin on a free transfer.

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  • A RETURN

    It is worth noting that this would mark a return for Spinazzola: the full-back, born in 1993, previously wore the black-and-white shirt from 2010 to 2012 in the Primavera squad (winning the Viareggio Tournament as well), as well as in the 2018/2019 season with the first team, where he made 12 appearances and won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.

  • WON'T NAPOLI RENEW HIS CONTRACT?

    Unless proven otherwise, with his contract due to expire on 30 June 2026, Spinazzola is already free to sign for any other club ahead of next season, including Juventus.

    The Bianconeri management, as mentioned, have already approached the player, but first he must decide on a possible renewal with Napoli: so far, according to Sky Sport, the club owned by Aurelio De Laurentiis has proposed an extension of the agreement to the player’s entourage, offering a one-year renewal with an option for the following season.

    Juventus, on the other hand, are reportedly ready to meet the player’s demands, offering a two-year contract. In any case, Spinazzola wishes to give priority to Napoli, who will have to decide whether to amend their offer or let the full-back leave on a free transfer, thereby allowing Juventus to step in.

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  • COSTS

    But what would the costs be for Juventus if they were to sign him?

    Clearly, as this would be a free transfer, there would be no transfer fee to consider and no need to negotiate a deal with Napoli. Instead, one would need to factor in the costs relating to agent’s fees and Spinazzola’s wages, which currently stand at €1.8 million per year (approximately €3.3 million gross).

    A move, therefore, that would be perfectly feasible for the Old Lady, who would bolster their squad of full-backs with an experienced, top-class player, as well as bringing back to Turin a player who came through their academy during those two years after arriving from Siena’s youth setup.

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