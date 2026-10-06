The international break has brought bad news for Napoli. Last night in Bologna, during Roberto Mancini's Italy's latest win over Turkey, Napoli winger Antonio Vergara was forced off with a muscular problem in the calf of his right leg. Tests carried out today under the supervision of Napoli's medical staff unfortunately revealed a significant injury.
Napoli, Vergara facing a long lay-off: medium-grade injury, when he returns
Moderate injury
Napoli's training report from Castelvolturno today confirmed not only that Giovane, Meret and Spinazzola were with the group, but also a lengthy lay-off for Vergara. Tests have in fact confirmed a medium-grade injury to the soleus muscle.
"Antonio Vergara, who was injured during the Nations League match between Italy and Turkey, underwent instrumental tests today at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a medium-grade strain of the right soleus. The Napoli player has already begun his rehabilitation process"
A month out
It's a delicate muscle, especially for a footballer, and the extent of the injury should not be underestimated. That is why, although it would normally mean 3/4 weeks out, the club plan to monitor the clinical progress of Vergara's problem and avoid risking him before the return from the next international break at the start of November.
Vergara could therefore miss as many as nine matches, including three in the Champions League, against Villarreal, Bodo/Glimt and Porto, plus the league's big games against Roma, Juventus and Lazio. His return could then come on 21 November against Torino.
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