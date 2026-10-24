In the eighth round of Serie A, Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli host Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma at the Maradona with vital points at stake. Roma are unbeaten after five wins and two draws, and their 17 points keep them firmly in the Serie A title race. Napoli have 10 points from three wins, one draw and three defeats. Both sides won in the Champions League during the week: Napoli beat Bodo/Glimt and Roma beat Slovan Bratislava. Kick-off is at 18:00, with Colombo refereeing and Aureliano on VAR.





Napoli-Roma

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