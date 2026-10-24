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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Napoli v Roma LIVE: match commentary, goals and highlights, match details

SSC Napoli vs Roma
Serie A
SSC Napoli
Roma

At the Maradona, Allegri and Gasperini face off in Serie A matchday eight

In the eighth round of Serie A, Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli host Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma at the Maradona with vital points at stake. Roma are unbeaten after five wins and two draws, and their 17 points keep them firmly in the Serie A title race. Napoli have 10 points from three wins, one draw and three defeats. Both sides won in the Champions League during the week: Napoli beat Bodo/Glimt and Roma beat Slovan Bratislava. Kick-off is at 18:00, with Colombo refereeing and Aureliano on VAR.


Napoli-Roma

Scorers:


  • Goals and highlights


  • Official line-ups and match report

    Napoli (3-4-2-1): Meret; Rrahmani, Marin, Badiashile; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, De Bruyne, Spinazzola; McTominay, Politano; Hojlund. Manager: Allegri.

    Roma (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soulé, Mora; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.


    Referee: Colombo

    Booked:

    Sent off:

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NAP

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Serie A

24 Oct 2026

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