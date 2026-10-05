A meeting to reset and come back stronger. Earlier today Aurelio De Laurentiis met Massimiliano Allegri to assess the season so far and the matches ahead. As Sportmediaset reported this morning, the Napoli president made a surprise visit to the Castel Volturno Training Center and spent around an hour with the Livorno-born manager, discussing the most pressing issues and the upcoming matches. After the international break, Napoli will be in action every three days and must put right a disappointing start to the season, with two wins, one draw and three defeats.
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Napoli, one-hour summit between De Laurentiis and Allegri at Castel Volturno: the background
Allegri wait for news on McTominay
Allegri knows he must change tack. They cannot afford to drop any more points. To do that, he needs players back. Tomorrow he could have news on Scott McTominay, who will undergo the medical tests needed to obtain sporting clearance after the ablation carried out in September. If he gets the all-clear, the midfielder can return to training with the group and hope for a call-up as early as Saturday night's match at the Maradona against Frosinone.
The other injured players
The other eight face longer spells out: Anguissa, Meret, Marianucci and McTominay are due back in mid-October, Alisson and Giovane in late October, Favasuli in December and Buongiorno in January 2027.
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