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Meret NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Napoli, Meret: “A contract extension? I’m fully willing to discuss it. With Allegri, there’s more calm and less pressure”

A. Meret
SSC Napoli

Napoli goalkeeper speaks on eve of Champions League

Alex Meret, Napoli's goalkeeper, speaks to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt: "This is a difficult moment. We're coming off two defeats and tomorrow's match comes at a delicate time. We want to return to winning ways to regain the confidence and consistency we've been lacking at the start of the season. It's still early and there's time to recover. We're united and confident we can reverse this poor run."


On his relationship with Allegri: "It's a very good relationship; there are no problems. We know we all need to do more and we're trying to do what he asks of us," reports gianlucadimarzio.com. "We know we need to do better, each of us looking first at ourselves but also at everyone else, and make ourselves available to the team. We're doing everything we can to return to winning ways."


  • At the press conference, Meret adds: "The approach is certainly a little different. With the manager, things are a bit calmer and there is less pressure. He gives us more freedom, and we probably need to be more responsible in understanding that we must always give 100%. I think the team need to rediscover their togetherness, goals and ruthlessness in attack. The matches have gone badly because of small details, because the performances have not been poor. We must be willing to make sacrifices and work for the good of the team."


    Meret also addresses a contract renewal: "I have no problem staying at Napoli. I've been here for 9 years and I've always been happy here. I'm completely willing to talk about the future. We haven't done so yet; when we do, we'll choose the best solution for me and for Napoli."


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20 Oct 2026

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