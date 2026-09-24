Napoli, McTominay is back: when he could return to action

Today's first step was obviously important, but the coming days will matter even more as the medical and fitness staff assess the player's physical response and, above all, his post-operation condition.

With that in mind, Napoli have not set a fixed deadline for his return and, although there is hope of seeing him back on the pitch on 10 October after the international break against Frosinone, his availability still has to be confirmed. Everything will depend on the next few sessions as they work out when and how he can start training on the pitch again.