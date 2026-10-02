Napoli forward Noa Lang spoke to Dutch television after the Netherlands' draw in Greece: "Xavi was angry at half-time, and he was right. We cannot play like that. An away match in Greece is not a walk in the park, but we are the Netherlands, we absolutely have to win. It is two points dropped, it is true that we avoided defeat, but we are disappointed."
AFP
Translated by
Napoli, listen to Noa Lang: "My development has been at a standstill for a year"
Stalemate phase
"I think I'm a player every team would want. When I'm on my game, I can knock anyone out. I really want to get back to being the Noa Lang people are used to. Now it's up to me to give my all. The last year has been complicated, I'd be lying if I said it had been easy. Personally, I feel I've been at a standstill in my development for a year."
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