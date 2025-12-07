Getty Images
Napoli eye West Ham ace as potential alternative to Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo as Antonio Conte's side eye midfield reinforcements
Napoli target midfield signing
Conte did reinforce his midfield despite winning the Serie A title last season, as they secured the blockbuster signing of Manchester City legend De Bruyne on a free transfer. The Belgian midfielder started the season well and had adjusted to the conditions quickly; however, he suffered a terrible injury during the club's 3-1 win over Inter in October. After undergoing tests and scans, it was revealed that the midfielder had sustained a high-grade tear of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.
The timeline for recovery stretches into late February or early March, effectively ruling the Belgian out of the rest of Napoli’s 2025-26 campaign. It’s an injury with worrying precedents as De Bruyne underwent surgery on the same muscle in 2023 and missed a large part of last season for City. The recurrence not only put his season in jeopardy but also forced Napoli to rethink their creative structure.
Amid the injury crisis, Conte wants to sign a new midfielder and has put West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa in his shortlist, alongside out-of-favour United midfielder Mainoo.
- Getty Images Sport
Magassa could become a cheaper option for Napoli
While Mainoo remains Napoli's primary target for the January transfer window, they have also kept Magassa in the pipeline as an alternative. According to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini of Tuttomercatoweb, Magassa is being eyed as a cheaper option to Mainoo as the youngster could be available for just €15million (£13m/$17m). The former Monaco star only joined the Hammers in the last transfer window and has appeared in eight Premier League matches this season, out of which he has started in only four.
The French midfielder came to the limelight after scoring his maiden goal against Manchester United in midweek as he secured a crucial point for his side with a late equaliser.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Mainoo desperate to leave Man Utd
After falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim, Mainoo had asked to leave the club on loan in the summer but saw his request rejected by the Red Devils. He is once again ready to seek a loan in January. The Athletic earlier reported that the English midfielder is 'deeply frustrated' with the lack of opportunities Amorim has given him, only starting him in the Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town back in August.
The report further claims that Mainoo would prefer a loan move abroad, with Bayern Munich and Napoli having shown interest in signing him in the past. United, however, are expected to wait until the Africa Cup of Nations is over and whether Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo or Amad Diallo sustain injuries during the tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
Scholes slammed Amorim for 'ruining' Mainoo
Amorim recently talked down issues related to Mainoo's situation as he told reporters: "I see him as a starter like the other players. I just have to make a choice and then in the end, it's not been Kobbie. In the future, I don't know. Again, I always think the same thing with Casemiro. (He) was not playing and then he plays. I just want to win games. I don't care who is playing."
In response, however, United legend Paul Scholes hit back at the head coach as he responded: "Bulls***. The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can't control a game of football. Hate seeing homegrown players leave but it's probably best for him now, enough is enough."
Advertisement