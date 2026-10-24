On individual aggression in duels:

"It's the details that make the difference. If you're not aggressive, your opponents have an easier time. Even against Bodo, we gave the impression that we could concede goals far too easily."





How did he convince De Bruyne?

"There was no need. I put him in that position and he's good at moving. Anguissa has to provide balance and McTominay is more attack-minded."