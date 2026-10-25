Barcelona's defeat to Real Madrid came down to more than fine margins. It laid bare a tactical battle in which José Mourinho exploited the weaknesses in Hansi Flick's system, turning the Catalans' forward drive into the perfect chance to strike them in the spaces they left behind.
The Portuguese coach refused to hide behind his defence for the full 90 minutes. Nor did he let his opponents dictate the rhythm with any ease. He handled the game with real flexibility, switching his pressing approach to match the flow of play, while Barcelona paid for a handful of individual errors and poor management of attacking transitions. It was a night when the gulf between tactical boldness and reckless gambling became clear.