Cristiano Ronaldo's latest flashpoint with Portugal was no isolated incident. For one of the greatest players in football history, it marked the latest chapter in a long series of disputes and tensions with coaches, officials and team-mates stretching across more than 25 years in the game.

The Portuguese star led his country to the European Championship title in 2016 and claimed the Champions League and five Ballon d'Or awards during his club career. Now he has walked out of the national team's current camp, raising fresh questions about his international future after scoring 146 goals in a Portugal shirt, a record for a men's national team.

Ronaldo, 41, promised to reveal "at the right time" the truth behind his decision to leave camp. Head coach Jorge Jesus insisted there was no crisis, yet admitted he had made mistakes in how he handled his captain during the 1-2 defeat to Norway in the UEFA Nations League, a game Ronaldo did not feature in.

His motives stay unclear until he gives his full account, and it is far too early to say for certain that this spells the end of his international career. Even so, a national team journey finishing amid a bitter row would hardly come as a shock, given the long history of crises that trail his name.

Managing a decline in form or a change in role is never simple for a star of Ronaldo's stature. His influence within the Portuguese setup, for better and worse, has been debated across the last three major tournaments in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

As a clearer picture of his latest crisis emerges, here are the most notable disputes between Ronaldo and coaches or officials throughout his career, according to a report published by ESPN.