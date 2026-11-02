Murillo, by contrast, offers a different kind of appeal, no less tempting to Liverpool, according to CaughtOffside. The 24-year-old Brazilian already knows the Premier League. He recovers his defensive position at pace, dominates one-on-one duels and carries the ball out with confidence, whether by passing or driving forward himself.
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Both the Brazilian and Schlotterbeck suit Liverpool's transfer strategy, yet each brings a different set of qualities.
Schlotterbeck looks the closest technical fit to succeed Van Dijk. He leans on his left foot, splits opposition lines with his passing and carries the leadership personality he forged during his spell at Dortmund.
At 26, the German is approaching the peak years of his career and would need no lengthy development period.
Murillo, meanwhile, already suits the demands of the Premier League. That spares Liverpool any worry over whether he could handle the speed, physicality and high tempo of English football.
His pace would prove invaluable too in a defensive system that asks both centre-backs to push high up the pitch and leave space behind them.
The main obstacle is money. Nottingham Forest feel no financial pressure to sell one of their most important players, especially after banking a huge fee from Elliot Anderson's summer move to Manchester City. Murillo's strong contractual position may therefore force Liverpool into an extremely high offer to convince Forest to part with him.
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