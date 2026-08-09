'I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this' - Federico Valverde opens up on life under new Real Madrid boss

Madrid have maintained their impressive momentum during their preseason tour, stretching their unbeaten run to four matches following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest. While the game served as a fitness exercise, it also highlighted the growing influence of Mourinho, who has returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second stint in charge.

Valverde spoke candidly about the atmosphere within the dressing room since Mourinho's arrival, noting that the manager's reputation for being difficult is balanced by a surprisingly personal touch. The midfielder revealed that he has been impressed by how the veteran coach has integrated himself back into the club’s culture. "I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this, in the few days I've spent with him. Very approachable. In the end, he's someone who's there with his personality," Valverde said.