Mourinho does what others could not: what has changed at Real Madrid?

José Mourinho has dragged Real Madrid back into contention by imposing tough calls inside the dressing room. According to Spanish journalist Nacho Peña, those are the very calls Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa could never bring themselves to make, for one reason or another.

Peña heaped praise on the Real Madrid coach after the win over Valencia at the Mestalla. The bulk of the credit for the team's turnaround, he insisted, belongs to the Portuguese, who has seized control of the dressing room and managed the stars through sheer experience, shrewdness and a knack for the right decision.

Madrid climbed to second in La Liga after yesterday's 3-0 thrashing of Valencia on matchday 12. The result drew them level with leaders Barcelona on 30 points, piling the pressure on the Catalans ahead of tonight's anticipated clash against Atlético Madrid (28 points) in the same round.

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