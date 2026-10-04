Mark Pain
'Setting a new era!' – Morgan Rogers sends strong message after capping England 7-0 thrashing
Rogers completes seven-goal victory off the bench
Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers provided the crowning moment of England's historic 7-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Croatia in Rijeka. Introduced as a second-half substitute by Thomas Tuchel, Rogers latched onto a pass from Jude Bellingham before rounding the goalkeeper to score England's seventh.
The victory consolidates England's second-place position in Group C on six points.
Rogers highlighted the exceptionally high standard set by every player on the pitch.
- Anadolu Agency
Young attacker labels victory a marker for England's new era
Speaking after the final whistle, Rogers expressed pride in the team's collective output against experienced, top-quality opposition. He emphasized that the performance represents a benchmark for what England intend to achieve under Tuchel moving forward.
The Villa star noted that England's depth proved far too much for Croatia to handle.
"It was very impressive and a very good performance," Rogers said. "I think every player on the team was at their best. To beat a team like Croatia, who are really good, well-organised, and have a lot of experience and top-quality players, and to score that many goals, is a testament to how well we played and how everyone was on it right from the go."
Substitute stresses importance of enthusiasm and intensity
Rogers pointed out that the squad's objective following recent major tournaments is to establish a fresh identity defined by energy and ruthlessness. He called on his team-mates to maintain the same enthusiasm in subsequent fixtures.
England's second-half substitutes maintained the high tempo established by the starters.
"It's definitely a statement and a marker that after the World Cup we want to go again, set a new era, and move forward," Rogers added. "It’s a good marker for us to show that this is the level we can play at against top-quality sides. We just need to keep moving forward with the same energy, enthusiasm, and intensity."
- Pixsell
Rogers aims to secure regular spot in England squad
Rogers departs Rijeka having reinforced his credentials as a valuable attacking option for Thomas Tuchel. England now turn their attention to their next Group C match.
Croatia remain bottom of the group standings on three points.
Rogers looks to build on his goalscoring substitute appearance in upcoming international fixtures.
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