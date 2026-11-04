Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
cm grafica zhegrova juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Montero: “Zhegrova is a Brazilian-type player – here’s how I would have stopped him”

Juventus
Serie A
Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV

Paolo Montero, a former defender and manager of Juventus, told Tuttosport about the current Juventus side: "You have to understand the objective and the cause. Do this Juve side have that clear in their minds? I hope so. That week, I met some very good lads who behaved well. Locatelli, Bremer, Cambiaso was shyer, but I spoke to them."

"Spalletti? The team are following him. The question is whether they believe. I agree that we shouldn't change, but there are moments when, if we don't give 100%, it isn't enough. We all have to give more. As players, they have to think that things can change in an instant: win three or four games and you're right back up there. We have to believe; we're Juve. I'd rather lose 5-0 than play with the 'bat tactic', as we say in Uruguay, with everyone clinging to the crossbar. We're Juve; let's go out and take them on. Does the stadium have an effect? Sometimes, yes, you can feel it on the pitch. There are times when you have to stand by the team; otherwise, it's too easy to jump on the bandwagon only when they're winning."

  • "Zhegrova? I like him. A Brazilian-type player. Now, every time he comes on, he needs to play more minutes. I saw him in France… patience is needed. When Zidane arrived in Turin, Juventus wanted to get rid of him in January. Then look what he became. It's not easy to adapt to change; the shirt carries weight. We want everything straight away, and Juventus have to win every day. If Zhegrova had run at me? It would have been difficult; when he runs at you, it's tricky. You always have to watch the ball, not the player. If you do that, sometimes you win it… otherwise, the man doesn't get past."

    "Yildiz? He has the mentality… you could already see it during his time with Next. Talent is innate, but coping with pressure is a talent too. Is Alajbegovic like Yildiz? I don't know him as a person. For me, the big difference today is mentality and what you have around you, your environment. Yildiz has a good family. When you have a strong inner circle… A bit like the dressing room."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV