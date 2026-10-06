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Montero Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Montero: "Yildiz and Huijsen worked like animals"

Juventus
K. Yildiz
D. Huijsen
Serie A

The former Juventus defender and manager talks about the two players who came through Juventus Next Gen

Paolo Montero, a former Juventus player who also managed the club for two matches, has spoken about Yildiz and Huijsen, two players he coached between the Next Gen and the first team: "Normally I watch their body language on the pitch. How they move with and without the ball. I always use the example of Yildiz and Huijsen. All you had to do was watch them walk onto the training pitch on a Monday to understand that they would become two absolute world-class players," reports Tuttosport.


Montero added: "They had the right mentality. I never saw them go through training at half pace. They put every possible ounce of intensity into it. Talent is a gift of nature but, believe me, it is not enough. Work is the decisive factor that turns promising players into top-level profiles. And the two of them worked like animals. Then they also had considerable quality."

  • And finally: "They would ask me dozens of questions and always listened carefully to what I had to tell them. They were incredibly humble. More than once, I had to drag them away from the pitches at Vinovo because they would stay behind to practise set pieces or challenge each other in their own little games. Twenty years ago, that was perfectly normal behaviour. Menotti taught me that while a coach must do everything possible to motivate young players and help them grow, they also have to motivate you. And they did that brilliantly. I wanted to coach them."

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Serie A
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Cagliari
CGL
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Juventus
JUV