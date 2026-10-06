Montero: "Yildiz and Huijsen worked like animals"

Paolo Montero, a former Juventus player who also managed the club for two matches, has spoken about Yildiz and Huijsen, two players he coached between the Next Gen and the first team: "Normally I watch their body language on the pitch. How they move with and without the ball. I always use the example of Yildiz and Huijsen. All you had to do was watch them walk onto the training pitch on a Monday to understand that they would become two absolute world-class players," reports Tuttosport.





Montero added: "They had the right mentality. I never saw them go through training at half pace. They put every possible ounce of intensity into it. Talent is a gift of nature but, believe me, it is not enough. Work is the decisive factor that turns promising players into top-level profiles. And the two of them worked like animals. Then they also had considerable quality."