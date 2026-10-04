The night of 3 October was no ordinary one for Mohammed Al-Owais. The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper went from being merely a shot-stopper keeping a clean sheet to a genuine hero who fired his country into the final of the 27th Gulf Cup. He held out against Qatar for the full 120 minutes, then stole the limelight in the penalty shootout, conjuring memories of Yassine Bounou at his brilliant best in such situations.

Across normal and extra time, Al-Owais kept Qatar at bay. Saudi Arabia carried their goalless draw all the way to the end, and then the real battle began from the penalty spot. It was there that the Saudi goalkeeper came alive in a completely different light.