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Juventus v Atalanta - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Moggi’s provocative suggestion: “If I were Juventus, I’d bring Thiago Motta back”

Juventus
T. Motta
Serie A

Former Juventus general manager: “A manager brought back often does better than before”

Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus, has told Netweek who he wants in charge of the club: "You'll laugh, but if I were at Juventus now, I'd bring Thiago Motta back in place of Spalletti."

  • "In my career, I've had several experiences that have made me realise that a manager brought back often does better than they did before because the players are made to face up to their responsibilities," Moggi says.



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Serie A

28 Oct 2026

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