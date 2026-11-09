Milan, who will go on international duty and who won’t: first call-up for Diawara, De Winter says ‘no’ to Van Bommel

Despite an excellent start to the season, Gila could not persuade De La Fuente to include him in the squad of Spain's world champions. Born in 2000, he remains on the radar of Spain's coaching staff.

When Belgium called up De Winter, he chose not to answer, drawing an irritated reaction from Van Bommel. The AC Milan defender was unhappy about playing zero minutes in the last round of Nations League matches and preferred to stay at Milanello to work under Amorim.

Pavlovic is in Serbia's squad but is expected to be excused in the coming hours after spending a week sidelined with colic.

For the USA's upcoming fixtures, head coach Pochettino has called up only Pulisic, leaving AC Milan's versatile Musah out of the squad.