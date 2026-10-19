Before becoming an executive, Krosche was a midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen and became a mainstay at Paderborn.

In the year he retires, he takes charge of Paderborn's second team. He then follows former team-mate and coach Roger Schmidt to Bayer Leverkusen.

Less than two years later, in March 2017, Leverkusen sack him. He returns to Paderborn as sporting director, beginning his third career in football. He takes Paderborn from the third tier back to the Bundesliga, and in 2019 RB Leipzig call on him to replace Rangnick. He reaches the Champions League semi-finals with them in 2021, then resigns that year with a year still to run on his contract.

His next move takes him to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he spends four years building a project that delivers Europa League victory in 2022 and a third-place finish in 2025. In Frankfurt, he also proves adept at spotting talent and selling it for a fortune.