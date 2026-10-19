Markus Krosche is Milan's top target for the Head of Football role, and a final agreement is close. Eintracht Frankfurt's firm resistance stalled talks last summer, but the timing now looks right: Gerry Cardinale has decided to press ahead with appointing a new Head of Football, and the German executive is the leading candidate. The 46-year-old has submitted his resignation, and the German club have accepted it.
A financial agreement with Krosche is in place: what Milan still need to finalise the deal