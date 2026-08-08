After a defeat like the one against Chelsea, even in a friendly, and with zero shots on target, it's hard to find any positives. These were the only two players who just about came through it.





MODRIC: if nothing else, the Croat looks in good physical condition. He drops on to the defensive line to help with the initial build-up, sometimes spreading his arms when his team-mates fail to pick up on his instructions. He wears the captain's armband with pride and will be asked to put in overtime again this year.

COMOTTO: one point needs making first: he makes a few too many technical mistakes, but that is down to less-than-optimal physical condition because he has already shown he has good technical quality. He impressed both with how much he runs and puts himself about, and with his ability to always position himself correctly.