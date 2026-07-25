Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio have been tracking the former Feyenoord centre-forward for weeks as they search for a number nine to complete a department where, as things stand, Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov are the only players in that role. The Biancocelesti had made Carlos Espì, a striker born in 2005 who plays for Levante and is coming off a season of 11 goals in 25 Liga matches, their first choice, but he is valued at no less than the €25 million release clause in a contract that runs until June 2028, and he also has admirers in the Premier League. That is why president Claudio Lotito's club are working on alternative options, and one of them is Santiago Gimenez.