Milan: the deadline for joining NBA Europe expires at midnight – here’s what’s emerging about Cardinale’s moves

On 19 January, Milan and Olimpia Milan took part in a meeting with the NBA held in London. Plans are afoot in the British capital to launch NBA Europe, a basketball league in partnership with FIBA, an alternative to the EuroLeague, signs of which have been visible for several months now. Twelve major cities are set to be permanent fixtures in the ‘line-up’ – plus four more to be selected on sporting merit (from the Champions League and an end-of-season tournament) – with the involvement of top clubs that dominate the world of football, such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (not forgetting, of course, Real Madrid, which has always been a successful multi-sport club in both sports). According to reports, Ettore Messina and Christos Stavropoulos were present on behalf of Olimpia Milano, whilst Milan was represented by Massimo Calvelli, International CEO of RedBird Development Group and a member of Milan’s board of directors, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. This is a clear indication of how RedBird and Milan are interested in the project, which is set to launch in October 2027.