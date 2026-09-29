The author of the mural, Luca Rosada, known as Lucas Street Art, commented on what happened: "Soon, although I still do not know when, there will be a possibility that I redo the work and restore Franco Baresi’s honour. If the person responsible for the act of vandalism wants to give me a hand, I would be very willing to welcome him so that we can put up the work together. It is always possible to repent of the mistakes one makes and perhaps, if he wants to and would be happy to, rather than condemning him we could perhaps forgive him for the mistake, asking him to help me put the work and the initiative back in order". That is according to Tuttosport.