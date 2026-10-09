Modric is still bringing joy on the pitch even at 41, but he cannot go on forever. AC Milan must plan for a future without the Croatian legend's brilliance, so it is only natural that they have started weighing up alternatives. Right now, Bournemouth's 2003-born Alex Scott tops the list after making his England debut a few days ago, against Modric himself. A major hurdle stands in the way of any move for the English midfielder: Bournemouth's valuation. The figure being quoted is between £60 million and £70 million. At that price, AC Milan are unlikely to open negotiations.





Then there is the case of the talented Swedish midfielder of Tunisian origin, Yasin Ayari, another Premier League 2003-born player, of Brighton. The Seagulls have yet to reach an agreement over a new deal to replace the contract that expires in 2027, although talks are ongoing.