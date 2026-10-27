Milan, the 5 million clause slows Krosche’s arrival: where things stand

After months of contact and lengthy negotiations, Cardinale and Krosche agree on the project and the areas in which the former Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt man will be able to operate. The financial terms of a full agreement should not be a problem either, but one issue remains before they can put anything in writing: AC Milan do not want to pay the release clause, which amounts to between five and seven million euros.





His relationship with Eintracht has ended, but the contract between Krösche and Eintracht remains valid until 2028. To secure his early departure, AC Milan would have to pay a release clause of between €5 million and €7 million.