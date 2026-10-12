Saelemaekers posted this message on Instagram a few days ago: "It's not easy to go through moments like this. When you love football, being away from the pitch, your team-mates and what you love most hurts. It's a difficult period, but I'll face it with patience, determination and an even greater desire to get back to doing what I love. I want to thank all the fans, my team-mates, the staff, my friends and everyone who has written to me over the past few days and shown me their affection from the bottom of my heart. I've read so many of your messages, and they've given me enormous strength. Now it's time to keep my head down, work hard and be patient. I'll come back stronger. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."