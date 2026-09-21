If he does not score, he creates goals. And for Amorim, that is what really matters. Goncalo Ramos's goals will come, not least because the player himself is living through this spell with the winning mentality he picked up from Luis Enrique at PSG: what matters is the team, how they play and taking an active part in the development of a philosophy. The Portugal international has no jealousy in his mind, and he celebrated Moreira's 2-0 even though he had ignored his movement in the penalty area. "It is normal, Ramos works hard, the goals will come. He has already scored, he has already provided an assist and above all he works very hard for the team. Today we were closer to him and that is why he played better. So, it is a combination of both factors, but I am very happy with Ramos," was Amorim's comment on his number 9 to SportTV.
Milan, Ramos still yet to score but against Lecce his performance was valuable to the win: three decisive plays, he is perfect for Amorim
3 winning plays
Against Lecce, who lacked the tools to cause real problems, Amorim still rolled out some genuinely interesting tactical tweaks: a back four in the initial build-up phase, with Gila asked to operate as a deep-lying defensive playmaker, and constant runs in behind from the wide players. Above all, though, it was the movement of Ramos and the quality of his play that secured victory for the Diavolo: for the first Rossoneri goal he dragged the marking towards him in the final third, freeing Pulisic to collect Pavlovic's visionary assist; for the second he conjured a moment of brilliance, completing a one-two with a no-look assist, while for the third he won the ball back in midfield before Moreira's fine burst forward at pace.
11.6 km covered
Ramos, who has scored only once so far, against Venezia on the second matchday, worked tirelessly, won plenty of knock-downs and linked up well with his team-mates, covering as much as 11.6 km. That was almost 2 km more than in the previous round against Lazio. Yet for a player who cost €70 million plus bonuses and was signed mainly to score goals, a fourth straight match without finding the net or registering a shot on target is the statistic that shapes and drives the verdict. The flip side is a Ramos who, thanks to his clear technical quality and real willingness to sacrifice himself, is improving the team's attacking output.
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