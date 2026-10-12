In 90 minutes plus stoppage time at the Mapei Stadium, Ramos had just two chances within the space of a minute, both at the end of the first half. Muric saved his left-footed shot after an excellent individual move, then denied his close-range header. The former PSG player could have done better with the second.

While Ramos needs to improve his performances, the team need to give him more and better service. Yesterday, the Portugal international was barely involved in the play. He moved around as he always does, but his team-mates rarely found him.

Across 90 minutes, he touched the ball just 34 times, made 14 passes to his team-mates and attempted four dribbles without completing any of them.