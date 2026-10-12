Fresh from an exhilarating spell with Portugal, where he scored 3 goals in 4 matches, Gonçalo Ramos struggled again in a Milan shirt yesterday against Sassuolo. The former PSG player has not scored since the second matchday against Venezia: 40 days and 450 minutes without a goal. He covered more than 10 km in another hard-working display, but Milan need goals from their number nine.
Blaming Ramos today is easy, but the figures show that Milan's performances at the start of this season don't justify it.