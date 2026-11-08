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Diego MoreiraGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Milan, Moreira: “The manager asks me to defend a lot”

Genoa vs AC Milan
Genoa
AC Milan
Serie A

The Portuguese player speaks after Genoa 1-2 AC Milan

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Diego Moreira, the Portuguese winger at AC Milan, spoke to DAZN after the 2-1 away win over Genoa: "Was Ramos's pass for me on the second goal? I think Gonçalo passed it to me, but Pulisic scored, so I'm delighted all the same."

On Milan's response after Ferencvaros, Moreira said: "We're training to improve in this respect. We can't play well, then badly, then well again. We need to find consistency. It takes time, but we'll find it. Today Milan showed character, and we showed we can play like Milan," according to Milannews.it.

  • Moreira continues: "What does the manager ask of me? He asks me to defend a lot because he knows I can do it and that I can improve. I know I have to improve, but it's part of my development".

    On Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left the Portuguese national team, Moreira says: "I think he has done everything he could for Portugal. It's his decision and we have to respect it. I think the whole football world should be happy for him, and I wish him all the best for the rest of his career".

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Next matches
SAS

SAS

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

GEN

GEN

MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC