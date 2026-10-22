The refereeing may have been far too strict, and the red card perhaps excessive, but Maignan's moment of madness remains. The French goalkeeper was certainly frustrated as his team surrendered to their opponents, but that cannot justify such a blatant act against Adams. Amorim agreed after the match: "We have to keep 11 players on the pitch against 11, especially the more experienced players. But today, I repeat, there was no contest. We have other games ahead now: we have to regain our

energy and turn our attention straight to the next one. It's true that we had to work hard and do a lot of running with a man down, trying to press, and it really was a poor performance in every respect. But now we turn the page and focus on the league."