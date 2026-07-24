"I had already spoken with the club about the possibility of trying a new experience, I don't know if it will happen, I have to report there (to AC Milan) on the 29th and as long as I'm there I will give my maximum, always with respect for the shirt that has given me everything. I think it is a club that has helped me a lot in every respect, but in life you also have ambitions for other things and if it happens, I will consider the options, but I remain an AC Milan player." Rafael Leao's words on the Brazilian podcast Podpah mark a change in strategy from his public comments in May, just before the World Cup. The Portuguese forward is starting to realise the Premier League dream is likely to stay just that: no offers have arrived from English clubs, let alone Spain's biggest sides. AC Milan also share the decision to part ways in this transfer window, but the current market situation demands caution.