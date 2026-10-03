AC Milan are already planning for the future in midfield. With Modric moving towards retirement, Loftus-Cheek now heading for the exit and Jashari still not fully convincing, the Rossoneri are looking for the next deep-lying playmaker to hand the keys to their midfield.
As they wait to understand the prospects for Comotto , in whom Ruben Amorim still has faith, Milanello are assessing several profiles, but one has moved ahead of the rest and stands out as the real dream for the coming years. According to Tuttosport, that man is Yasin Ayari, a midfielder born in 2003 who plays for Brighton and the Sweden national team.