65' CHANCE - Monteiro beats Gila all the way to the byline, then fires a hugely dangerous ball across the middle of the six-yard box. Pierotti misses it by a whisker as Estupinan, making a perfect diagonal run, steps in to save.





62' GOAL - Pulisic spreads the play, Rabiot bursts forward, and a one-two on the edge of the area with Goncalo Ramos sends the Frenchman through in front of Falcone. He drills a powerful left-footed finish in to make it 2-0.





55' OWN GOAL DISALLOWED - Chukwueze finds space to whip in a cross from the right and picks out Pavlovic, who powers in a good header and puts Falcone under pressure. The goalkeeper does not gather at the first attempt and, from the ground, pushes it away further with his arm, knocking the ball onto his own legs and then into the net. The 2-0 is disallowed, however, because Pavlovic started from an offside position.





51' WHAT A MOVE! - Saelemaekers produces a stunning piece of play, bringing the ball under control on the edge of his own penalty area and dribbling between two opponents, riding the challenge and launching a counter-attack. On the edge of the area the move shifts from left to right to Chukwueze, who tries a cross to the far side where Goncalo Ramos is free: he attempts an overhead kick, but does not connect with the ball.





41' CHANCE - Pavlovic drives an astonishing coast-to-coast counter-attack after Pulisic sends him through vertically. The defender gets all the way into the area, but lacks composure and after dribbling past a defender, instead of shooting, tries to tee up Chukwueze (already clearly offside), passing the ball straight to Falcone.





39' - Pulisic whips a pinpoint cross into the middle for Goncalo Ramos, who gets his head to it but sends it just wide.





34' CHANCE - Chukwueze's fine vertical run catches Gallo out and Saelemaekers plays him through. The move looks similar to the goal, but this time Falcone is sharper off his line and gets there before the Nigerian can apply the possible touch.





14' GOAL - Pavlovic plays a superb vertical ball through for Pulisic, who gets the better of Siebert, controls with his right on the volley and in a flash sets himself before beating Falcone with his left, beyond the goalkeeper's advance.





11' CHANCE - Goncalo Ramos slips a through ball to Pulisic, who gets in behind the Giallorossi defence but cannot reach it thanks in part to Falcone's timely intervention, as he denies him the chance and gathers low.





9' - Monteiro first goes on a slaloming run and tries a shot from a very long way out, then Ilic controls and shoots from the edge of the area, but neither can hit the target guarded by Maigna.





0' Kick-off at 20:45 at San Siro, celebrating its 100th anniversary. A light show and a celebratory atmosphere in the build-up.





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