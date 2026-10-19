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Milan, Krosche wants Hurdung on his team: the 36-year-old will meet Eintracht Frankfurt today – what is emerging

AC Milan

Timmo Hardung is not expected to follow Markus Krosche to AC Milan as Eintracht Frankfurt want to keep him

Markus Krosche officially bid farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt in the past few hours and is now close to becoming Milan's new Head of Football. Talks with Cardinale are moving quickly towards a conclusion, with significant developments expected very soon.

  • Hardung meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt

    Markus Krosche has asked Cardinale for permission to bring Timmo Hardung with him to AC Milan. Hardung is his trusted sporting director and right-hand man, having followed him at both Leipzig and Frankfurt. Hardung will meet with the German club today, though they appear to have already told him they want to keep him. 

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