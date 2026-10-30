Could Al-Nassr be sold by the Pif fund to Gerry Cardinale's RedBird fund? There is no definitive answer yet. After weeks of speculation, the AC Milan owner has confirmed his interest and revealed that contact has already taken place over a possible deal.

Speaking to Repubblica, Cardinale discussed the future of Serie A and his next moves in Milan, not only in football but also in basketball and tennis. He wants an NBA Europe franchise to play in San Donato. Cardinale confirmed he has already held preliminary talks about buying shares in the Arab club and said he expects to meet Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.